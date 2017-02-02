Broncho football player signs with Hardin Simmons University

On Wednesday, Odessa High Broncho Football player Reed Anastasio signed his letter of intent.

The senior will be playing at Hardin Simmons University.

Reed talked about what this means to him.

" Its just amazing, I cant thank enough people, for supporting me all throughout my freshman year. All up to my senior year, the guys here, I own them a debt. They puts their guts out on the line for me and I'm just glad they are part of it." Said Anastasio

