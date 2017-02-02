Broncho football player signs with Hardin Simmons University - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Broncho football player signs with Hardin Simmons University

By Brian Wilk, Sports Director
Reed Anastasio signs with Hardin Simmons University. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

On Wednesday, Odessa High Broncho Football player Reed Anastasio signed his letter of intent.

The senior will be playing at Hardin Simmons University.

Reed talked about what this means to him.

" Its just amazing, I cant thank enough people, for supporting me all throughout my freshman year. All up to my senior year, the guys here, I own them a debt. They puts their guts out on the line for me and I'm just glad they are part of it." Said Anastasio

