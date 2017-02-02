Broncho football player signs with Hardin Simmons University

Reed Anastasio signs with Hardin Simmons University. (Source: KWES) ODESSA, TX (KWES) -
On Wednesday, Odessa High Broncho Football player Reed Anastasio signed his letter of intent.
The senior will be playing at Hardin Simmons University.
Reed talked about what this means to him.
" Its just amazing, I cant thank enough people, for supporting me all throughout my freshman year. All up to my senior year, the guys here, I own them a debt. They puts their guts out on the line for me and I'm just glad they are part of it." Said Anastasio
