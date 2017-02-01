Four Midland Christian Mustangs sign letters of intent

MIDLAND- Four Midland Christian student athletes made big decisions on Wednesday morning.

Blake Ray, Cody Wolfe, Kenzie Pullan and Bryce Waters all signed their letters of intent.

Ray and Wolfe signed for football. Wolfe heads to Tarleton State.

"Just seemed like a better fit for me, a small town atmosphere," Wolfe said. "Stephenville, it's a great place. Great college town, just felt like a good fit for me."

Ray will play at Southwestern University.

"Well when I woke up I though that this is everything that i have been working for, since i can remember," Ray said. "My dad has always been really hard on me with football and just it's finally here and its hard to believe and I'm really excited."

Pullan will go to Abilene Christian for volleyball.

" It feels a lot like here, it feels really homey and really comfortable," Pullan said "It's just a really cool little experience."

Waters chose Odessa College for golf because of their winning tradition.

"Just because of the success they have had," Waters said. "Showed up to countless international championships, tournaments and just the soundness of the program. I just really think that place is going to improve my game."

