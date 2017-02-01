Three Lee Rebels sign letters of intent

MIDLAND- Three Lee Rebel Football players signed their letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon.

Dustin Hunt, Mike Parada and Guillermo Hernandez all revealed where they will be playing college football

Hunt and Parada will stay together and play at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene.

"Two universities had offers for me, Southwestern and Hardin Simmons," Parada said. "I had choose Hardin Simmons mainly because of the atmosphere and the coaches and I guess everybody in Abilene kind of got my attention and the school, I really liked it. "

I'm just excited to further my academic and athletic career," Hunt said. "Football has always been something I love to do and be able to do that and go to school is a good opportunity."

Hernandez signed to play at Midwestern state.

"It was just an honor you know and they were the first ones to offer me and as soon as i went to take my visit they took me in as one of their own," Hernandez said. I was basically part of the family already."

