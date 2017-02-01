Six Bulldogs make big decisions on National Signing Day

MIDLAND- Six Seniors from the Midland High Football team signed their letters of intent to play at the next level on Wednesday afternoon.

Paxton Heiting, Dillon Springer, Willie Echols, Noah Marquez, Joseph Barron and McLane Mannix all revealed where the will be playing College ball.

Mannix, the Bulldogs slot receiver, was the only Division 1 signee after he picked the University of Nevada.

"I liked the city a lot and also the offensive coordinator, his dad was the inventor of the air raid offense and Iplay pretty well in the air raid offense", Mannix said.

Defensive End Dillon Springer chose Trinity Valley Community College and it was an emotional moment for him to have his family with him at the signing.

"It's a feeling that i cant describe," Springer said. "For so long we have been hurting and I got the chance to make it right. I'm just ready to put on for my family you know for the Springer family, do what i do best. Growing up life was not perfect for me, we struggled we went through ups and downs . downfalls you know with the loss of my father at a young age. i just want to create some hope for my family."

Joseph Barron chose the West Texas A&M where he will get to come home to face the UTPB Falcons.

Paxton Heiting heads to the Colorado School of Mines.

Willie Echols chose Cisco College and Noah Marquez will play at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.