Man sentenced to life behind bars following 2013 Odessa murder

One man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following a 2013 Odessa murder.

Richard Martin was found guilty of murder Wednesday afternoon.

The deadly shooting occurred back on Jan. 31, 2013 in the 1900 block of Rochester Ave in Odessa.

Irvin Terry and D'Quay Harris were killed in the shooting.

Another man, Canaan Bars, was also involved in the shooting and was arrested back in Nov. 2016.

No word yet when Bars will appear in court.

