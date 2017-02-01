Man sentenced to life behind bars following 2013 Odessa murder - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man sentenced to life behind bars following 2013 Odessa murder

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Richard Martin (Source: Ector County Detention Center) Richard Martin (Source: Ector County Detention Center)
Canaan Bars (Source: Ector County Detention Center) Canaan Bars (Source: Ector County Detention Center)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following a 2013 Odessa murder.

Richard Martin was found guilty of murder Wednesday afternoon.

The deadly shooting occurred back on Jan. 31, 2013 in the 1900 block of Rochester Ave in Odessa.

Irvin Terry and D'Quay Harris were killed in the shooting.

Another man, Canaan Bars, was also involved in the shooting and was arrested back in Nov. 2016.

No word yet when Bars will appear in court.

