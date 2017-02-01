Boil water notice lifted for Greater Gardendale Water Supply customers

Dedee Boring is a mother of four and like most parents in the area had to take her kids out of the city to compete in sports.
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.
The Republican's Health Care Bill faces a tough fight in the Senate. There's all kinds of concerns, from pre-existing conditions to medicaid cuts.
You probably know that when things go wrong, you can call 9-1-1 for almost anything. But what you may not know is that before things go wrong on any kind of dig, you're supposed to call 8-1-1.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of just some of the events going on this weekend.
