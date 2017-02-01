Boil water notice lifted for Greater Gardendale Water Supply cus - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Boil water notice lifted for Greater Gardendale Water Supply customers

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KWES) -

A boil notice has been lifted for Greater Gardendale Water Supply. 

A boil water notice was issued for customers on Wednesday.

We're told a contractor for the state working on FM 1788 hit their water line.

As a result, the company issued a boil water notice.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly