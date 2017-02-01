Traffic flowing again after 18-wheeler was hanging between two bridges in Midland

UPDATE: Traffic flowing again at Rankin Highway/I-20 intersection after 18-wheeler was hanging between two bridges.

One lane of traffic is flowing in each direction along Interstate 20.

--------------

Traffic is being rerouted due to an 18-wheeler hanging between two bridges in Midland.

Details are limited but we're told the accident occurred at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Rankin Highway.

We're told all traffic on Rankin Highway is shut down at this time and will remain closed for at least a couple of hours.

No other details have been released yet.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

