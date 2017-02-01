2 Goddard Jr. High coaches placed on administrative leave - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2 Goddard Jr. High coaches placed on administrative leave

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Midland ISD) (Source: Midland ISD)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Two Goddard Junior High School coaches have been placed on administrative leave following an incident on the team bus.

Woodrow Bailey with the Midland Independent School District said the incident took place on a bus that was taking the boys basketball team to a game in Odessa.

No other details about the incident have been released.

