4 arrested after police execute search warrants in Eddy Co.

You probably know that when things go wrong, you can call 9-1-1 for almost anything. But what you may not know is that before things go wrong on any kind of dig, you're supposed to call 8-1-1.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of just some of the events going on this weekend.
If you or someone you know has a peanut allergy, there's an ice cream recall you need to be aware of. Unilever has issued an allergy alert and voluntary recall of a limited number of boxes of Ben and Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices because they contain the wrong ice cream.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Garden City man. Authorities are searching for Felix Pena, Jr.
The City of Odessa will begin enforcing a new city ordinance regarding people and animals left in parked cars.
