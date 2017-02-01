4 arrested after police execute search warrants in Eddy Co.

Four people are behind bars after three search warrants were executed in Eddy County on Monday.

The Carlsbad Police Department, Eddy County Sheriff's Office and the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force teamed up to complete their investigation.

We're told the two of the search warrants were executed in the City of Carlsbad with the third in South Eddy County.

As a result of the investigation, six firearms, drug paraphernalia, counterfeit money and other stolen items were recovered.

The names of those arrested wasn't released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Carlsbad Police Department Detective Division, the Eddy County Sheriff's Office Detective Division or the Task Force office at (575) 887-5194.

