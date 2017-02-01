Traffic Alert: Highway 158 reopened following semi rollover

If you or someone you know has a peanut allergy, there's an ice cream recall you need to be aware of. Unilever has issued an allergy alert and voluntary recall of a limited number of boxes of Ben and Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices because they contain the wrong ice cream.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Garden City man. Authorities are searching for Felix Pena, Jr.
The City of Odessa will begin enforcing a new city ordinance regarding people and animals left in parked cars.
Being a foster parent can be tough, so one local organization wanted to say thank you to all the foster moms in Midland.
Students at Goddard Junior High School in Midland wore lime green to honor one of their teachers on Thursday.
