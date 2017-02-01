Traffic Alert: Highway 158 reopened following semi rollover

UPDATE: Texas Department of Transportation officials said Highway 158 has been reopened.

--------------

Traffic is being rerouted after a semi hauling sand overturned in Midland County.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said the semi overturned and is blocking Highway 158, east of County Road 1110.

As a result, westbound traffic is being detoured to FM 1379 while eastbound traffic is using the shoulder to go around the accident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

