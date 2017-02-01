Jackalopes hosting alumni game

On Tuesday, The Odessa Jackalopes announced an alumni game set for this Saturday.

The alumni team will take on the Texas Tech hockey team.

One of those players is jackalopes head coach Greg Gatto, he use to play for the jacks.

Also this weekend, the jacks will be wearing specialty jerseys sponsored by the Midland RockHounds.

During Saturday nights intermission, the jackalopes will have a ceremony to dedicate the broadcast booth to Bob Hards.

Hards was the long time jackalopes broadcaster. He is now with the Midland RockHounds.

head coach Greg Gatto talked about the season so far.

" I like this team and I think that this is the best team that I have had in my three years. I think that we have underachieved a little bit and we have had a lot of untimely injuries, which is no excuse but we have some guys back. We have Cooper Zech back from the UHSL, so our team is coming together. We know that we need to start winning some hockey games. We have to find a way." Said Odessa Jackalope Hockey Head Coach Greg Gatto.





"We have a great group of guys and I think that we are staying together, we have gone through some tough times, but no one is really quitting . We are really resilient and sticking together. " Said jackalopes Rowan Savidant

