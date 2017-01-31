Falcon basketball makes school history

UTPB Falcon Basketball is ranked in both major national polls for the first time in school history.

The falcons are ranked 25th in this weeks National Association Basketball Coaches Poll.

They are ranked 10th nationally and are ranked first in the south region.

UTPB is on a six game conference winning streak.

They are in second place in The Lone Star Conference.

Falcons lead the conference with nearly 90 points per game and 45 rebounds per game.

Daeshon Francis is ranked fourth in the league in scoring, averaging 19 points per game.

Sammy Allen leads the league with 11 rebounds per game.



