Chinna Fair named conference player of the week

Odessa College Lady Wrangler basketball star Chinna Fair is the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

This was announced Tuesday by league officials.

The freshman helped the lady wranglers win both games last week.

She led all scorers in a win versus Howard College.

Versus Midland College, she hit the game winning shot.

She finished the week with 35 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals.

The undefeated lady wranglers are still ranked first in the nation.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.