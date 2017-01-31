Midland Fire Department supporting one of their own in wake of death in family

Members of the Midland Fire Department are traveling to Colorado later this week to support firefigther who lost fiancee and baby over the weekend. (Source: GoFundMe)

Being a part of the Midland Fire Department is like being a part of a family. When Captain Martin Nunez heard one of his newest firefighters, Adrian Trujillo, lost two members of his own family he says not only was the news devastating but they’re doing what they can to support him during this tough time. Starting with visiting Trujillo in Colorado.

“I think with a few of us being out there to provide that support for him. Hopefully, it will mean a lot and we can kind of help him start the healing process,” said Nunez.

Nunez said a few firefighters will make the 10-hour drive to see Trujillo and one of his closest friends already left Tuesday morning to be with him.

“All the other firefighters started contacting us saying what can we do,” said Nunez.

Nunez added Trujillo was already in Colorado attending a funeral for another family member when he called his boss to tell him his fiance Taryn and future son Kayan, who was due in March, died due to complications from the pregnancy.

“When one of our brothers and sisters hurt, we feel that also,” said Nunez.

Nunez said Trujillo will be given all the time he needs to get through this tough situation and when they see him later this week, they’ll let him know he’s not alone.

“He has a family here that will support him in any way we can,” said Nunez.

Members of the fire department will be traveling to Arvada, Colorado, on Thursday to attend the funeral for Taryn and Kayan on Friday. If you would like to donate to the family, you can visit the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/in-honor-of-taryn-and-baby-kayeb

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.