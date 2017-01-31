National Signing Day: Permian Basin athletes announce school commitment

It's National Signing Day and the NewsWest 9 Sports Team has you covered with all the Permian Basin athletes announcing their school commitments.
We'll be updating this list throughout the day.
Keep checking back for the latest.
Mobile users, click here to view slideshow.
Athletes who have signed their letter of intent:
From Midland Lee High School
Dustin Hunt: Hardin Simmons University
Mike Parada: Hardin Simmons University
Guillermo Hernandez: Midwestern State University
From Midland High School
Paxton Heiting: Colorado School of Mines
Dillon Springer: Trinity Valley Community College
Willie Echols: Cisco College
Noah Marquez: Northwest Oklahoma State
Joseph Barron: West Texas A&M
McLane Mannix: University of Nevada
From Odessa High School
Reed Anastasio: Hardin Simmons
From Midland Christian High School
Cody Wolfe: Tarleton State University
Blake Ray: Southwest University in Georgetown
Bryce Waters: Odessa College (Golf)
Kenzie Pullen: Abilene Christian University (Volleyball)
From Andrews High School
Keegan Thompson: Southern Nazarene University
Hayden Rochell: Southern Nazarene University
Triston Williams: Midwestern State University
Torrey Kelley: Dort College (Iowa)
From Seminole High School
Morgan Davidson: St. John's University (Minnesota)
Brett Hicks: Angelo State
Jarryd Karr: Oklahoma Panhandle State
From Iraan High School
Clayton Kent: Davidson College (North Carolina)
From Buena Vista High School
Ethen Evans: Northwestern Oklahoma State
Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.