National Signing Day: Permian Basin athletes announce school commitment

Athletes who have signed their letter of intent:

From Midland Lee High School

Dustin Hunt: Hardin Simmons University

Mike Parada: Hardin Simmons University

Guillermo Hernandez: Midwestern State University

From Midland High School

Paxton Heiting: Colorado School of Mines

Dillon Springer: Trinity Valley Community College

Willie Echols: Cisco College

Noah Marquez: Northwest Oklahoma State

Joseph Barron: West Texas A&M

McLane Mannix: University of Nevada

From Odessa High School

Reed Anastasio: Hardin Simmons

From Midland Christian High School

Cody Wolfe: Tarleton State University

Blake Ray: Southwest University in Georgetown

Bryce Waters: Odessa College (Golf)

Kenzie Pullen: Abilene Christian University (Volleyball)

From Andrews High School

Keegan Thompson: Southern Nazarene University

Hayden Rochell: Southern Nazarene University

Triston Williams: Midwestern State University

Torrey Kelley: Dort College (Iowa)

From Seminole High School

Morgan Davidson: St. John's University (Minnesota)

Brett Hicks: Angelo State

Jarryd Karr: Oklahoma Panhandle State

From Iraan High School

Clayton Kent: Davidson College (North Carolina)

From Buena Vista High School

Ethen Evans: Northwestern Oklahoma State

