Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces immediate state hiring freeze until August

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced an immediate hiring freeze that will be in effect until the end of August.

Abbott made the announcement during Tuesday morning's State of the State address in Austin.

He said, "As it concerns our budget, Texans' know how to live within their means, no less should be expected from your government. Just as families have to balance needs and wants, so must we. And that process doesn't start with the next budget that you're working on, it starts now. It starts today. We must cut spending in our current biennium to ensure that we live within our budget. So today, I am directing state agencies to impose an immediate hiring freeze through the end of August."

Abbott said the move should free up about $200 million in the current budget.

