Fairgrounds Road in Midland no longer a construction zone

Photo of the signs and traffic cones being stacked up near Fairgrounds Road (Source: City of Midland - Public Information/Facebook)

Good news for Midland drivers as the construction zone along Fairgrounds Road has been cleared.

According to the City of Midland, the construction signs and cones have been removed and permanent speed limits are now in effect.

Those speed limits are 40 miles per hour south of Wadley Avenue and 45 miles per hour north of Wadley Avenue.

City administrators said they hope you enjoy the wider and smoother road, new traffic signal and pedestrian options that were added.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.