Odessa police releases newest outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

Authorities are trying to locate fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the Odessa Municipal Court.

Topping the list is Lora Leah Hinson, 44, with 15 warrants.

Rounding out the list with Katie Marie, 28, Brittany Marie Escontrias, 27, and Hannah Psalm Fierros, 34, each with 10 warrants.

If you have any information on where these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

