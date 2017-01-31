Odessa police releases newest outstanding warrants list - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police releases newest outstanding warrants list

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Lora Leah Hinson (Source: Odessa Police Department) Lora Leah Hinson (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Katie Marie Goetz (Source: Odessa Police Department) Katie Marie Goetz (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Brittany Marie Escontrias (Source: Odessa Police Department) Brittany Marie Escontrias (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Hannah Psalm Fierros (Source: Odessa Police Department) Hannah Psalm Fierros (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

Authorities are trying to locate fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the Odessa Municipal Court.

Topping the list is Lora Leah Hinson, 44, with 15 warrants.

Rounding out the list with Katie Marie, 28, Brittany Marie Escontrias, 27, and Hannah Psalm Fierros, 34, each with 10 warrants.

If you have any information on where these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

