Odessa police looking for wanted fugitive

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a wanted fugitive.

Samuel Johnson, 21, has an active warrant for indecent exposure.

He is described as being 5’1’’ tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Odessa police at (432) 335-3333 or Crime Stoppers at (432) 333 -TIPS.

