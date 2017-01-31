Odessa police looking for wanted fugitive

House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
A Fort Stockton man is dead following a two vehicle accident on Wednesday night. The accident happened in the 2000 block of N. Front.
A Fort Stockton man is dead following a two vehicle accident on Wednesday night. The accident happened in the 2000 block of N. Front.
One man is behind bars on charges following an incident early this morning. Adam Sanchez, 37, is charged with harassment of a public servant.
One man is behind bars on charges following an incident early this morning. Adam Sanchez, 37, is charged with harassment of a public servant.
A grievance has been filed with the Ector County Independent School District by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA). We're told the grievance was filed seeking to nullify a District of Innovation designation approved by the Ector County I.S.D. School Board back on April 11.
A grievance has been filed with the Ector County Independent School District by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA). We're told the grievance was filed seeking to nullify a District of Innovation designation approved by the Ector County I.S.D. School Board back on April 11.