Accident reported on 8th St. and Grant Ave. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Accident reported on 8th St. and Grant Ave.

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A traffic accident has been reported in the intersection of 8th St. and Grant Ave. in Odessa.

According to traffic scanners, a white Tahoe and a black car were involved.

No word on injuries at the moment.

We will update as we learn more. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly