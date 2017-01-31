Lady falcons talk about big win

UTPB Women's Basketball is coming off a big win on Sunday.

They beat Arlington Baptist by 30 points.

Head coach Jerome wills says its feels good to get a win after playing games on Thursday and Saturday.

"We came off games Thursday and Saturday, then we had to get off the bus and play Sunday. So I was pleased with the way the kids responded. They shot the ball really well, so we are home and getting ready to start this four game home stand and try to make a push to this conference tournament. So it feels good to get off to that kind of start. ' Said Jerome Willis

Lady falcons are back in action Thursday versus Texas Women's University.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.