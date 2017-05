On Monday, The Odessa College Lady Wrangler Basketball Team defeated Frank Phillips College 75-53.

Leticia Sores led the team with 24 points and 6 rebounds.

Mariah McCully pitched in 16 points.

11 rebounds for Chinna Fair.

Lady wranglers improve to 19-0.

They are back in action Thursday versus New Mexico Junior College.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.