Odessa police see increase in DWI arrests since No Refusal policy

Early voting totals for the 4B tax are in and election officials said they were surprised by the numbers.
Another Midland College staple is saying goodbye to the school. The school held a retirement reception for long-time English professor, James Fuller.
The Stanton Police Department have released some additional information following a standoff on Wednesday afternoon. We're told it all started just before 3:15 p.m. when Stanton Elementary reported hearing shots fired in the area of the school.
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.
The Trump Administration is easing some Obama-era regulations earlier this week on school lunches. They're easing restrictions on things like sodium, whole grains and flavored milk.
