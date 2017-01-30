OHS Chorale preparing for night with classic rock band

It's been a crazy few weeks for the Odessa High School chorale. The whirlwind experience will reach its peak this weekend when they take the stage with a classic rock band.

In 1976 the band Foreigner was founded. Eight years later, the song "I Want To Know What Love Is" was rocking jukeboxes across America. This weekend they will be sharing the stage with a bunch of students who wouldn't even be born, until about 15 years later.

After the winter break, the OHS chorale had a task, to learn the song "I want to know what love is" by Foreigner with no time to spare.

"It was definitely a lot of work, especially because when we say we did it in five days, it was more like five hours because you had a class period," said OHS Senior Kennedi Cox. "So you had to put in y our own work at home if you really wanted it to be what it could be."

Goal, accomplished.

Now, with only a few days left until the big performance, the students are starting to feel the excitement.

"I was super excited," said OHS Senior Eliana Molina. "I never thought we were going to win, because it's such a great band we're going to preform with. It's just, amazing."

"I'm glad to be a part of it," said Sophomore Angel Carrasco. "Like, getting to preform with like, such a big group, like really famous group. I'm really excited for it, I'm really excited."

Choir director, Doctor Michael Marcades, said he isn't surprised his students were able to pull it off and that he's extremely proud of them for doing so.

"Our students needed to know that they were very talented, and they are, and that they can learn very quickly, and they can," said Marcades. "So it was a win-win on many levels."

Marcades said he knows this opportunity, however long it may last on the actual stage, will be a treasured memory for the rest of their lives.

"They'll never forget this experience," said Marcades. They'll never forget being on the stage in the Wagner Noel with Foreigner."

The chorale will be receiving a $500 donation at the concert, which is scheduled to begin Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Wagner Noel Performance Arts Center.

