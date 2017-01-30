Former O.H.S. student found with BB gun near campus - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Former O.H.S. student found with BB gun near campus

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

On Monday, witnesses said they saw a student that was possibly armed, near Odessa High School.

After searching the area, E.C.I.S.D. police found a former student with a BB gun.

He was charged with Criminal Trespass and taken to the Ector County Youth Center.

Authorities say the 16-year-old did not threaten anyone, and do not believe anyone was in danger.

