Former Midland police officer resigns following public intoxication charge

The Midland Police Department (MPD) is releasing a statement following the resignation of a rookie police officer.

The former MPD officer had just graduated from the probationary program and hadn't hit the streets on his own yet.

The former officer was arrested in September 2016 in Denton, Texas for public intoxication. The former officer resigned from the department during the internal affairs investigation.

