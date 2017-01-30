National Signing Day 2017

National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1st. High School athletes cross the Permian Basin will be making some big decisions about their future.
The NewsWest 9 Sports team wants to know where you will be going to play at the next level!
If you hive a signing on February 1st let us know by emailing us at news@kwes.com or by phone at (432) 567-9999.
Include your name, phone number, an athletic picture if possible and school you will be signing with.
