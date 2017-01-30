Fugitive wanted for supervised release violation - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Fugitive wanted for supervised release violation

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Gabrielle Hernandez (Source: Midland Crime Stoppers/Facebook) Gabrielle Hernandez (Source: Midland Crime Stoppers/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland Crime Stoppers is looking for a fugitive who violated supervised release.

Gabrielle Hernandez, 29, was originally charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

She is described as 4’ 11” tall and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS for a $500 cash reward. 

