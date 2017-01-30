I-10 reopened in Kent after train accident - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

UPDATE

I-10 reopened in Kent after train accident

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(KWES) -

A railroad derailment forced the closure of Interstate 10 in Kent, just west of the I-10 and I-20 split earlier in the day. 

According to the Culberson County Sheriff, the interstate is now reopened and clean-up is underway, but there is a possibility it will close again. 

The closure was for safety purposes and traffic is being rerouted to Highway 67 and Highway 90.

