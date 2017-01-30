2016 statistics show slight decrease in Midland crime

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating following a hit and run accident involving an Ector County ISD school bus. The accident happened this afternoon at the intersection of Highway 338 and Kermit Highway.
The Texas House has approved an overhaul of an academic accountability rating system that issues schools and school districts A to F letter grades.
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.
Parents are being allowed to pick up their kids in person from Stanton schools following lockdown this afternoon.
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.
