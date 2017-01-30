2016 statistics show slight decrease in Midland crime

City of Midland logo (Source: City of Midland)

Statistics released by the Midland Police Department showed a slight decrease in crime for 2016.

Crimes decreased by 41 offenses or 1.1 percent.

The decreases were seen across the categories of murder, rape, aggravated assault and burglary.

Slight increases were scene in theft and auto theft.

Robberies increased by 52.46 percent.

In an effort to continue fighting crime, MPD has created efforts like “Cop in a Shop,” and “Lock it or Lose it.”

