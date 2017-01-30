5th Garth Brooks show added in Lubbock

Garth Brooks has added a 5th show in Lubbock, due to “an extraordinary level of fan support.”

The show is scheduled for March 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 2nd at 10 a.m.

Sales are limited to 8 tickets per person.

To buy tickets go to axs.com/garth.

