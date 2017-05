On Sunday, The U.T.P.B. Falcon Women's Basketball team beat Arlington Baptist by 30 points in non-conference action.

Final score: 99-69

Sierra LaGrande led the lady falcons with 23 points.

Nakedra Burke had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Briana Caro pitched in 14 points.

Lady falcons improve to 7-12.

