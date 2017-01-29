Roofing company gives a Vietnam veteran a new roof

Johnny Wright is a veteran who served 13 months in Vietnam. He's lived in his home for 16 years.

But right underneath the roof of his home, time has worn it out.

Chappell Roofing is lending their hand and giving back to Wright with a roof replacement completely free. They held a contest in October where they selected a veteran who can receive a new roof over their head.

"For me, it's easy to give back to someone who already gave so much," said Jeremy Chappell, owner of Chappell Roofing. "They do a job that I don't want to do and a lot of people don't do, I think a lot of times we forget how much of a sacrifice they've made for us. It's an honor to serve someone who has already served."

Wright was selected as the winner in December, and for the first time in almost 15 years, he'll finally have a new roof to protect from the storms and heavy rains.

"I needed a roof and I never win anything, it was a big surprise," said Wright. "When I won, I just couldn't believe it. It's really going to help a lot. I'm really thankful for it."

Monday morning, a team of four from Chappell Roofing will start work on his home, they expect to be finished by the evening. It's their way of saying thanks for Mr. Wright's service.

"I like people that recognize us now. For a long time, they didn't. But they do now, they're making up for it," said Wright.

