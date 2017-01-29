Hailey Dunn laid to rest six years after disappearance

Hailey Dunn was laid to rest Sunday surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Hailey's mother, Billie Dunn, posted on the "Hope for Hailey" Facebook page that the ceremony refilled an empty space "knowing Hailey is truly home."

"So many tears and yet we were also finally able to laugh and enjoy the precious memories of Hailey together with a lighter heart," Billie wrote.

Notes, pictures, a stuffed animal, and jewelry were sent with her casket.

Hailey's brother, David also pinned the last "Hope for Hailey" ribbon on the flowers on top of her casket.

Dunn was reported missing back on Dec. 27, 2010.

On March 16, 2013, the Dunn family learned that her remains were found at Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

Hailey's remains were released to Billie Dunn on January 23.

Dunn's attorney, John Young told Abilene station KTXS, that he credited Scurry County District Attorney Ben Smith and lead investigator John McDaniel for working to release Dunn’s remains to her mother.

The investigation into the case remains open, but there are no leads.

