Inmate returns to minimum security Federal Prison Camp in Big Spring

(Source: U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons)

The inmate U.S. Marshals Service was looking for returned to the prison on his own terms this morning.

He walked away from a minimum security federal prison camp in Big Spring over the weekend.

Authorities say on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. Robert Taylor, 31, was discovered missing from the camp.

Taylor was sentenced in the Northern District of Texas to 210 months for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting.

