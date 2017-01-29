Inmate returns to minimum security Federal Prison Camp in Big Sp - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Inmate returns to minimum security Federal Prison Camp in Big Spring

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
(Source: U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons)
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

The inmate U.S. Marshals Service was looking for returned to the prison on his own terms this morning.

 He walked away from a minimum security federal prison camp in Big Spring over the weekend.

Authorities say on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. Robert Taylor, 31, was discovered missing from the camp.

Taylor was sentenced in the Northern District of Texas to 210 months for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting.

