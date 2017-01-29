Nine-month-old dies in fire, father in critical condition

Today at 2:36 officials responded to the 1400 block of Lauderdale avenue in reference to a structure fire.

When they arrived, they found a home in smoke.

"An Odessa Police officer was the first to arrive on scene," said Andrea Goodson with the city of Odessa. "Sergeant Jon Foust did enter the house but he had to come back out. He has been transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation."

The fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes but the home is no longer livable.



Inside were a father and his three children, two of them were able to escape to a neighbors home but the third, a nine month old boy, passed in the fire.

The departments are still looking into the fire, trying to asses the damages and find out the cause.

"Right now the fire marshals office is just now able to go into the structure to start their investigation so the cause of the fire is unknown at this time," said Goodson.

The father of the child originally went to a local hospital, but was soon flown to a Lubbock hospital as his status unexpectedly changed to critical.

"I don't know," said Goodson. "I mean once they get into the hospital and they start looking at lungs and smoke inhalation, you never know."

The investigation is ongoing and officials do expect to have more details later this week.

