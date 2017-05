ODESSA- The Odessa Jackalopes came up just short against Corpus Christi on Saturday Night. The Ice Rays came from behind to get a 4-3 victory at Ector County Coliseum.

The Jackalopes jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a goal by Peyton Frantti, but Corpus Christi would score the next three goals to give them the lead for good.

Jackalopes fall to 14-19-4.

