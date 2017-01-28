WWE Legend Road Warrior Animal comes to Odessa

ODESSA- Pro Wrestling Legend Road Warrior Animal Made his way to Ector County Coliseum on Saturday Afternoon.

Road Warrior was in town to meet fans, sign autographs and to drop the first puck at the game.

Warrior is also a big fan of hockey himself.

"My son James got drafted to play hockey," Warrior said. "He ended up going to the NFL. My daughter played hockey, my son Joe played hockey. So I know a little bit about hockey. "

He also gave his thoughts on Sunday's Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

"I'll tell you one thing, if I was in the Royal Rumble. Hawk and I didn't win all the tag team championships for nothing," Warrior said. "I'd take that rumble if I was in it. I like Bray Wyatt. You got to cheer for Undertaker, Undertakers always the man. Bill Goldberg's tough. Hey you've got a lot of great guys there."

