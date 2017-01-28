Local group raising money to help abused children

As people piled in to watch the Odessa Jackalopes take on the Corpus Christi IceRays, one group of bikers were raising money, for a great cause.

"We're selling raffle tickets for the bear and a basket to help support abused and neglected children in the Permian Basin through our organization," said the secretary Shylla Turner.

Turner said the Guardians Of The Children Organization-Twin Cities branch is here to help abused and neglected children through tough situations such as court cases.

She said something that may surprise people, is just how big of a problem child abuse is in the area.

"The Permian Basin has the highest number of child abuse cases in the state of Texas as of 2014,' said Turner. "Everyone needs to be aware of it simply because no child should ever be hurt. No child should ever be put through what the kids at our organization have been through."

A new prospective member, Cherith Jones, gave a little insight on what it's like to be a GOC Member.

"That's the best thing," said Jones. "When you see a kid that just lights up, and you see them when they come to our events, they feel safe and they feel loved and taken care of. That warns your heart and you know, that gives you goose bumps, really."

If you were unable to donate Saturday night, don't worry because you can reach out to any member you see to find out how to donate, our call Turner at (432) 559-2451.

