ECISD improving methods after low TEA ratings

After the Texas Education Agency gave ratings that were below average to schools in West Texas, some are already working on plans for an even better student performance.

The Ector County Independent School District's Curriculum Department is helping improve their classrooms. The department informed the school board about their support to the schools after they visited campuses and spoke to leadership teams.

One of the methods for improvement included getting trained specialists whether it be campus curriculum facilitators, reading specialists or content coordinators to coach teachers inside the classroom.

"We help them do lesson planning, look at their data to target their lesson planning, and also best practices, if they're not sure about it, let's say they're a first year teacher, we can send trained people and they model a lesson for them," said Lisa Wills, Executive Director for Curriculum and Instruction. "They'll go in and model, let them see how its done, and have a teacher do it while they watch them. It could be more than once, it could be weeks."

Compared to last year, the district said their TEA scores have improved. The board will give their response to the ideas presented this morning on their next meeting. There is no date set yet.

