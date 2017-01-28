Authorities release identity of suspect arrested in Brewster County pursuit

Police tweeted a person is in custody.
Police tweeted a person is in custody.
For 40 years, Coach Delnor Poss taught his players about the game he enjoyed coaching at Midland College. On Tuesday, the school will honor their long-time coach.
For 40 years, Coach Delnor Poss taught his players about the game he enjoyed coaching at Midland College. On Tuesday, the school will honor their long-time coach.
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.
Midland police are investigating following an aggravated assault early Monday morning. The assault happened at the Whataburger, located near the intersection of Midkiff Rd. and Wadley Ave., around 5:15 a.m.
Midland police are investigating following an aggravated assault early Monday morning. The assault happened at the Whataburger, located near the intersection of Midkiff Rd. and Wadley Ave., around 5:15 a.m.
The American Red Cross Serving the Permian Basin is staying on their toes this week.
The American Red Cross Serving the Permian Basin is staying on their toes this week.