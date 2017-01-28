Authorities release identity of suspect arrested in Brewster County pursuit

Texas Rangers are investigating following a pursuit and officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and another behind bars.

Sergio Daniel Montalvo, 25, is charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Authorities say on Saturday, a vehicle entered a border patrol check point in Brewster County.

Before officers could check the vehicle, the driver took off.

Border Patrol started a pursuit and a Brewster County deputy joined in, notifying Pecos County.

The pursuit continued on U.S. 385 north into Pecos county, about 10 to 15 miles out of Fort Stockton.

Texas Troopers used spikes on the car's tires and a Brewster County deputy shot one tire out.

Authorities say when the car came to a stop, one of the suspects fired a shot out the front windshield. He then jumped out of the vehicle and pointed the gun at a border patrol officer.

Brewster County and Pecos County deputies fired shots at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

We're told law enforcement found more than 200 pounds of marijuana in the car.

Montalvo was taken into custody. He was first booked in the Pecos County Jail then transferred to Brewster County.

