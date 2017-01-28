Jackalopes add familiar face

A familiar face will be returning to the Odessa Jackalope Hockey team.

Cooper Zech will be back in an Odessa uniform.

According to team officials, Zech is expected to play in the upcoming weekend series versus the Corpus Christi Ice Rays.

Cooper started the season with Odessa, but in November he was called up to the USHL.

Before he left, he was leading the jackalopes with 15 points.

Last year with the jacks, he earned honors on the all rookie first team.

To make room for Zech, Rune Kirby was placed on the injured reserve.

