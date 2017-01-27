Beer festival hits Tall City, West Texas brewery represented

Friday night marked the start of the Midland on Tap beer festival, held at the Midland Commemorative Air Force Museum.

Gwen from “Gwen in the Morning” said, “A lot of these breweries want to share all their goodness with the different parts of the country especially here in West Texas.”

Over 50 breweries and over 100 craft beers are available for everyone to try. Being that the festival is held in West Texas and the Permian Basin one local brewery is looking to get in on the action.

Alex Duran of the Big Bend Brewing Company said, “The beer community is a very warm and accepting community. We don’t really see ourselves in competition with anybody. We’re focused on what we want to do. We’re focused on producing a really good product.”

Duran said events like this help pick the brains of what the people like.

“It just goes to show you where beer is evolving it’s definitely a culinary art,” said Duran.

He added the statistics show it.

“Drinking good beer is like eating good food so there’s an art to it. When I hear that people are consuming more beer it makes me happy.”

There are two more chances to attend the Midland on Tap beer festival on Saturday from 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. or from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the door.

