Consider This... Best of the Basin

You have just a little over a week to let your voice be heard in NewsWest 9's Best of the Basin. It's an opportunity for you to vote for your favorite local businesses and show your appreciation.



Know of a reliable mechanic? A restaurant with great service? Or a clothing store with style? We have made it easy to cast your vote from any device. In your browser, type in http://www.newswest9.com/best. There are also links to the voting on our website and mobile app.

This is your chance to tell others where the businesses of excellence can be found.



Consider this… We are lucky to live on the Permian Basin. We have many wonderful businesses throughout our community, owned by people of integrity and creativity.



This is your way to let us know who excels. Cast your vote now! Our community and these businesses will benefit from your show of support.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.