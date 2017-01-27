1 seriously injured in evening accident in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 seriously injured in evening accident in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo of Chevy pickup that was struck. (Source: KWES) Photo of Chevy pickup that was struck. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following an afternoon accident in Odessa.

The accident happened at the intersection of 8th St. and Hillcrest Ave.

A pickup truck was headed north on Hillcrest Ave., turned onto 8th St. and didn't see a van that was coming. 

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injury. 

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

