1 seriously injured in evening accident in Odessa

Photo of Chevy pickup that was struck. (Source: KWES)

One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following an afternoon accident in Odessa.

The accident happened at the intersection of 8th St. and Hillcrest Ave.

A pickup truck was headed north on Hillcrest Ave., turned onto 8th St. and didn't see a van that was coming.

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injury.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

