Flu cases on the rise in the Permian Basin (Source: KWES)

The Texas Influenza Surveillance Report shows that we have seen an increase in flu cases over the last two weeks.

Dr. David Davison with Medical Center Hospital in Odessa says he has seen a slight increase in the number of flu cases in West Texas.

With the flu season hitting late, and on the rise, you may be wondering if it is too late to get your flu shot?

"Absolutely not too late and that's a good point," said Dr. Davison. "The public can be aware that you can get the flu shot any time from the fall, all the way to the spring."

Doctors credit this year's flu shot for the reason we are seeing less cases.

"There is a good vaccine this year, so we're not seeing as much as we did," Davison said.

Which means, now is as good a time as ever to go get the flu shot.

"The flu shot is important because you never know which person may get a severe case of the flu."

You can stay informed with the latest information regarding the flu on the Texas Flu website.

