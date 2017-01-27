Man in custody following morning disturbance in Midland

One man is in custody following a disturbance Friday morning in Midland.

Terrick McGowan, 31, was arrested.

Midland police were called out to the Extended Stay in the 1000 block of S. Midkiff Rd.

Authorities learned McGowan threatened a woman with a firearm and fled the scene in a vehicle.

McGowan was later found in the 1200 block of Chestnut Ave. in Midland.

He was taken to the Midland County Jail.

