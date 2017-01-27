Man in custody following morning disturbance in Midland

Our thanks to everyone for coming out to Los Arcos Ballroom for Dia de los ninos on Sunday.
Our thanks to everyone for coming out to Los Arcos Ballroom for Dia de los ninos on Sunday.
National Weather Service crews are set to survey damages from fatal storms that swept across East Texas on Saturday evening.
National Weather Service crews are set to survey damages from fatal storms that swept across East Texas on Saturday evening.
Texas Department of Public Safety authorities say two people are dead after a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a chartered bus carrying high school coaches and athletes returning to El Paso from a regional track meet in Lubbock.
Texas Department of Public Safety authorities say two people are dead after a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a chartered bus carrying high school coaches and athletes returning to El Paso from a regional track meet in Lubbock.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.