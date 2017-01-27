UPDATE: Witness wanted for questioning in Ector Co. no longer being sought

Texas Department of Public Safety authorities say two people are dead after a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a chartered bus carrying high school coaches and athletes returning to El Paso from a regional track meet in Lubbock.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.
National Weather Service crews are set to survey damages from fatal storms that swept across East Texas on Saturday evening.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
Adam Steltzner is the lead NASA Engineer for the Curiosity Rover mission to Mars. But he's not your average rocket scientist. His childhood started out with an interest in music but lacking in mathematics.
