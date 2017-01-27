UPDATE: Witness wanted for questioning in Ector Co. no longer being sought

UPDATE: The Ector County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Tommy James Ramsay is no longer being sought by authorities.

---------------------

The Ector County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a witness to a murder that happened back on Jan. 10.

Authorities are looking for Tommy James Ramsay, 28.

We're told Ramsay was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle when Leonard Lopez-Mazariegos shot and killed Jenaro Saucedo.

Deputies say Ramsay is only wanted for questioning at this time.

If you know where Ramsay is, please contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office at (432) 335-3050 and ask for Investigator Rodriguez.

