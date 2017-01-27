Police chase in Seminole leads to 2 arrests

Seminole police arrested a man after a pursuit on Thursday.

Authorities were dispatched in reference to a suspected intoxicated driver in a tan Chevy Malibu.

When officers tried to stop the car, the suspect was reportedly heading toward Seminole on Highway 214 at the time.

We’re told police officers set-up stop sticks to deflate the car’s tires outside of the city limits. The driver stuck the sticks, slowing him down.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle in the area of SW 10 Street and D Ave, according to a press release.

The driver then tried to flee on foot and was identified as Cody Soto, 18, the passenger was identified as Jordan Alan Ruiz, 20.

Soto was charged with evading arrest, driving while intoxicated and criminal mischief. Ruiz was charged with public intoxication.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.