Do you only work out on the weekends?

It may have become a habit for some.

The weekdays fly by so quickly you may only find time to work out on Saturdays and Sundays.

"If you cram into a weekend, say if that's all you can do you know, its still great if you can get to the gym and you can get that workout in," Aimee Tittlemier, Senior Director of Health and Wellness at the YMCA said. "But your body is going to have a harder time adjusting to that type of work out and the recovery after as well."

It's important to have a healthy balance throughout the week so that your body will get used to a routine.

This will allow yourself to push your body to the next limit in each work out.

"The weekend is a great start but I would say try to make that balance throughout the week," Tittlemier said. "Even if it means doing a little something before bed or finding that half hour to do something during the week you know, we just kind of have to make that time in order to create that balanced schedule."

Being in a cycle and staying consistent is key for a healthy body.

It allows you to rejuvenate and give your body enough rest time.

For those who can't make it to the gym during the week, there's still plenty you can do at home.

"Something that you can complete every day or every other day at least, something small," Tittlemier said. "If you are looking to build strength, maybe getting some weights at home and doing half an hour there, 15 minutes there, whatever your time or your schedule allows."

Tittlemier suggests writing down your schedule and finding pockets of time.

If you really don't have an hour to spare she said 10 or 15 minutes at a time throughout the week can be enough to focus on yourself.

